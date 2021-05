WWE has released their latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring some of the best reaction shots from former 14-time WWE champion, Randy Orton. Watch below at some of the Viper’s classic moments during his prestigious WWE career.

On the latest edition of Talking Smack Paul Heyman addressed the current SmackDown tag team title match that is set to take place on next week’s SmackDown between the newly reunited Uso brothers, and the current champions, The Mysterio family.