AEW star Lance Archer recently spoke to WrestleTalk to hype this evening’s Double or Nothing pay per view where the Muderhawk Monster is set to challenge the Best Man Miro for the TNT championship. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he would love to return to NJPW and challenge for the IWGP World Title:

I’ve been lucky enough when I was over there to work with just about everybody they have, obviously I’d love if that opportunity came about as far as representing AEW. To go back and fight for the IWGP Heavyweight Title, I think that’d be really cool. I’m a crossover person, as everybody can see I’m wearing my Suzuki-Gun shirt right now, and Minoru Suzuki is someone that I think many times people, especially once that ‘Forbidden Door’ was opened, that they’d like to see show up in AEW.

On AEW’s willingness to work with other companies: