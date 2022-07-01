Impact Wrestling’s 2022 Against All Odds event will air live tonight from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia.

Against All Odds will be headlined by Josh Alexander defending the Impact World Title against the undefeated Joe Doering, plus the 10-man match with Honor No More taking on Heath, America’s Most Wanted, and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers. The legendary Raven will also appear tonight for his Clockwork Orange House of Fun Match between Moose and Sami Callihan.

Tonight’s show will begin with the Countdown To Against All Odds pre-show at 7:30pm ET, which will air live for free on YouTube and Impact Plus. The main card will then begin at 8pm ET, airing live on Impact Plus and on YouTube for Ultimate Insiders members.

Below is the current Against All Odds card for tonight:

Impact World Title Match

Joe Doering vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Tasha Steelz vs. Jordynne Grace (c)

Impact X Division Title Match

Trey Miguel vs. Mike Bailey (c)

Raven’s Clockwork Orange House of Fun Match

Moose vs. Sami Callihan

Raven will appear live.

Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Kenny King, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Vincent) vs. America’s Most Wanted (James Storm, Chris Harris), Heath, and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson)

Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James and Mia Yim

The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin) vs. The Bullet Club (Chris Bey, Ace Austin)

Countdown To Against All Odds Pre-show: Dot Combat Match

Brian Myers vs. Rich Swann (c)

