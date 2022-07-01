GLOW (Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling) original Roxy Astor was the first guest on the premiere episode of the “More Than A Wrestler” podcast with host Pen Ken, where Astor spoke on a number of different topics from her days on the hit series, including how she wanted to be a female Macho Man Randy Savage, the passing of her good friend Matilda the Hun, and how strong her and the other girls had to be mentally at that time. Highlights, including the full interview, can be found below.

Talks the passing of her friend Matilda the Hun, and how she wants to keep her legacy going:

“Matilda and I connected because we were dreamers. I want people to remember her as she was in GLOW, Spaceballs and as the strong woman. I love you my friend and we’ll keep the Matilda The Hun fire going.”

How Randy Savage was her favorite:

“Love Macho Man, I wanted to be the female Macho woman without the steroids and with my top on. I like the colors. He was strong, he was my favorite.”

Talks the mental health of the GLOW girls at that time

“”We’re not 9 to 5ers. Alot of us can’t go to a regular job. I’ve always felt like I’ve been off my rocker, I think we all were. It wasn’t easy but we just did it. They brought alot of insecure girls together, to build them up into these characters. You had to have it mentally to keep it together. I was going to be in it no matter what, unless I got paralyzed. I was going to crawl under the ring.”

How they had mental evaluation every few weeks:

“We had an evaluation every few weeks. American Idol was very nice to people during their evaluation. Ours was like your ass is getting big, do something about it. I could take the criticism and grow from it. Alot of girls couldn’t.”