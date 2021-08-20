Impact Wrestling’s Emergence event will air tonight at 7pm ET on Impact Plus. The event was previously taped at Skyway Studios in Nashville.

Emergence will be headlined by new Impact World Champion Christian Cage defending his title against Brian Myers.

Below is the line-up for tonight’s Emergence event:

Impact World Title Match

Brian Myers vs. Christian Cage (c)

Impact X Division Title Match

Jake Something vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Triple Threat for the Impact World Tag Team Titles

Violent By Design vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack vs. The Good Brothers (c)

Moose vs. Sami Callihan vs. Chris Sabin vs. Ace Austin

Winner will be the new #1 contender to the Impact World Title.

Petey Williams vs. Steve Maclin

Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and “Drama King” Matthew Rehwoldt vs. Melina and Trey Miguel

Matt Cardona vs. Rohit Raju

Madison Rayne vs. Taylor Wilde

Decay (Crazzy Steve, Black Taurus, Knockouts Tag Team Champions Rosemary and Havok) vs. Fallah Bahh, No Way, Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans

