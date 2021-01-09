Impact Wrestling will present its Genesis special on Saturday as it will take place at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.

The show airs at 8 PM ET on Impact Plus, as well as on FITE TV. Here is the card:

* TNA Champion Moose vs. Willie Mack (I Quit Match)

* First Round Of The Super X Cup Tournament: Suicide vs. Ace Austin

* First Round Of The Super X Cup Tournament: Daivari vs. Cousin Jake.

* First Round Of The Super X Cup Tournament: Crazzy Steve vs. Tre Lamar.

* First Round Of The Super X Cup Tournament: Blake Christian vs. KC Navarro.

* Super X-Cup Semi-Finals and Finals