Impact Wrestling will present its Genesis special on Saturday as it will take place at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.
The show airs at 8 PM ET on Impact Plus, as well as on FITE TV. Here is the card:
* TNA Champion Moose vs. Willie Mack (I Quit Match)
* First Round Of The Super X Cup Tournament: Suicide vs. Ace Austin
* First Round Of The Super X Cup Tournament: Daivari vs. Cousin Jake.
* First Round Of The Super X Cup Tournament: Crazzy Steve vs. Tre Lamar.
* First Round Of The Super X Cup Tournament: Blake Christian vs. KC Navarro.
* Super X-Cup Semi-Finals and Finals