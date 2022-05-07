Impact Wrestling will present its Under Siege special on Saturday as it will take place from the Promowest Pavilion in Newport, KY.

The show airs at 8 PM ET on Impact Plus, as well as on FITE TV. Here is the card:

World Title Match: Tomohiro Ishii vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Knockouts World Title Match: Havok vs. Tasha Steelz (c)

World Tag Team Titles Match: The Briscoes vs. Violent By Design (c)

X-Division Title Match: Trey Miguel vs. Ace Austin (c)

AAA Reina de Reinas Title Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie (c)

10-Man Tag Match: The Bullet Club (Jay White, Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, El Phantasmo, Chris Bey) vs. Honor No More (Eddie Edwards, Kenny King, Vincent, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett)

Singles Match: Chris Sabin vs. Steve Maclin

Singles Match: Alex Shelley vs. Mike Bailey

Pre-Show Match: Gisele Shaw vs. Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Madison Rayne

Pre-Show Match: Laredo Kid vs. Rich Swann