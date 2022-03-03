Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville featured another tag team battle royal to determine the final team that will compete in the triple-threat tag team championship match at Sunday’s Revolution, a bout that already includes reDRagon and the current champions, Jurassic Express.

The finish of the match saw a returning Darius Martin from Top Flight put up an incredible effort, but would fall just short to the match winners, the Young Bucks. This means it will now be the Bucks versus reDragon versus Jurassic Express at Revolution.

And a dirty low-blow by Matt Jackson on @dariusmartin612! The @youngbucks have won the Casino Tag Team Royale and are going to #AEWRevolution THIS SUNDAY LIVE on PPV! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/evknzrZiCq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 3, 2022

UPDATED CARD:

-AEW World Championship: “Hangman” Adam Page (c) vs. Adam Cole

-AEW Women’s World Championship: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (c) vs. Thunder Rosa

-AEW World Tag Team Championship: Jurassic Express (c) vs. reDRagon vs. Young Bucks

-TBS Women’s Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Tay Conti

-Dog Collar Match: CM Punk vs. MJF

-Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson

-Andrade El Idol/Isiah Kassidy/Matt Hardy vs. Sting/Darby Allin/Sammy Guevara

-Face of the Revolution Ladder Match: Keith Lee vs. Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks vs. Orange Cassidy vs. TBD