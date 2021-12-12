The finals are set for this year’s NJPW World Tag League.

The annual tournament will see Bullet Club’s EVIL and Yujiro Takahashi take on CHAOS’s Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI in the final round, which takes place this Wednesday (December 15th), with the winners receiving a shot at the IWGP tag team championship at WrestleKingdom 16.

The finals are also set for the Best of the Super Juniors tournament, where multi-time winner Hiromu Takahashi will battle YOH. The winner of this match (also on Wednesday) receives a shot at the IWGP Junior heavyweight championship at WrestleKingdom 16.