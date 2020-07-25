Finn Balor “Coolest Matches” Playlist, Drew Gulak Comments On His First I.C. Championship Opportunity

WWE has released a new video playlist of some of former Universal champion Finn Balor’s coolest matches since joining the company. List includes his ladder match against Kevin Owens at Takeover Brooklyn, his upset victory over Roman Reigns on a Raw in 2016, his showdown against fellow Bullet Club alumni AJ Styles and more.

Former NXT cruiserweight champion Drew Gulak took to Twitter to comment on his recent Intercontinental championship opportunity against AJ Styles. Gulak writes, “My first opportunity at the #ICTitle and I was so close. Destiny moves fast, but my endurance will outlast. We #GetBetterEveryDay, tonight is #SmackDown, and I will chase it down again!”