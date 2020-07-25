WWE Hall of Famer Excited About Big E Single’s Run

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently released a video on his Twitter account to comment on the upcoming singles-run for New Day member Big E. The former world champion believes that Big E has the talent and charisma to shift the company into its next gear following declining ratings. Foley even goes as far to say that Big E could be “one of the great WWE superstars” of all time.

I’ve been thinking about this upcoming singles run he is going to have, and I really believe that WWE is in unprecedented times. Ratings have been dropping, and it’s time to make a bold statement and go with a couple of really talented guys—people who we’ve had all along. So, when it comes to being successful and being at that next level, it’s really about having the ability and the willingness to shift gears and get out of your comfort zone, just a little bit. The way I see it, Big E has been in this very enjoyable, really successfully holding pattern for a few years. New Day is one of the great acts in WWE history.

They will always be looked on that way, and I believe if Big E can shift into high gear, and really put the foot down on the accelerator and remind people to look the way he does that you don’t get to be one of the most powerful men the sport has ever known through good humor alone, and charisma. This is a guy who worked his butt off, and I believe that he can show a different side of himself, a little bit more seriousness, a little bit more anger when the situation calls for it, that he would go down in history as one of the great WWE Superstars and I hope that it happens. It’s all about stepping your foot on the accelerator and I believe he can do it.