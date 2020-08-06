Finn Balor On How The Idea To Paint His Body For The Demon Character Came About

During the Summerslam 1992 Watch Party, Finn Balor revealed that the idea to paint himself for the Demon character stemmed from his days as a wrestler for NJPW. Here’s what he had to say:

The paint was kind of like a weird idea. It was just supposed — it was supposed to be a once-off. I had been working like babyface, straight squeaky clean babyface, for like six and a half years in Japan, and they asked me, ‘Do you want to turn heel?’ So I figured, okay, I’ll take everything away that they recognize from me as a babyface. So, [Jushin Thunder] Liger had already worn the bodysuit, and I didn’t really want to change my body too much so I thought, why don’t I just cover it all in black paint? The idea was that the babyface, [Kota] Ibushi, would be wrestling against this shadow in the ring.

You can watch the clip below:

Credit: Fox. H/T 411Mania.