NXT champion Finn Balor recently spoke to Digital Spy about a variety of subjects, including why going back to NXT was one of the best decisions he ever made. Highlights are below.

Says going back to NXT was one of the best decisions he’s ever made:

You can make a lot of decisions in this business that you regret but I feel like the thing that affirms that I made the right decision is the different talent I’ve gotten to work with since I’ve been in NXT, people I’ve never worked with before in the past.

How going to NXT helped push him to his limits:

(Going to NXT has) helped me push myself to the limit and take myself out of the comfort zone that I was in on Raw and SmackDown and really kind of challenge myself in the ring. So that’s definitely been the kind of thing that affirms I’ve made the right decision to come back to NXT.

Getting to face some top names in NXT: