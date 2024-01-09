Here’s your chance to meet your favorite stars of Total Nonstop Action!

On Monday, TNA Wrestling issued a press release to announce Autographfest after the TNA Hard To Kill 2024 and Snake Eyes 2024 shows in Las Vegas, Nevada later this month.

Featured below is the complete announcement with all of the details.

Autograph Sessions & Photo-ops With TNA Wrestling Superstars Highlight The TNAutograph Fest On Saturday & Sunday, January 13-14 In Las Vegas

About 20 TNA Stars Will Greet Fans Immediately After The HARD TO KILL & SNAKE EYES Shows At The Palms

To kick off the new era of Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, the inaugural TNAutograph Fest is scheduled for January 13-14, at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The TNAutograph Fest will be held inside The Impact Zone at The Palms immediately after both shows in Las Vegas: the HARD TO KILL pay-per-view on Saturday and the SNAKE EYES show on Sunday.

Admission to the TNAutograph Fest is free for show attendees, and company officials are promising two 90-minute interactive fan extravaganzas with autograph opportunities and commemorative photo-ops with the TNA stars and more.

Both nights of the TNAutograph Fest will feature appearances by about 10 TNA superstars and most of the TNA stars will only appear one of the two nights, thus fans will have the chance to personally meet and greet more TNA stars.

The TNAutograph Fest on Saturday night features Brian Myers, Josh Alexander, KUSHIDA, Vikingo, Santino Marella and Kazarian, among others.

The TNAutograph Fest on Sunday night features Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Moose, Tommy Dreamer, Gail Kim, Will Ospreay and Okada, among others.

Trinity will appear both nights at the TNAutograph Fest.

Fans are now able to purchase tickets for the TNAutograph Fest at TNAMerch.com. For all TNA stars appearing at the TNAutograph Fest, fans can purchase (1) an autograph ticket for a color 8×10 photo provided by TNA or one autograph on an item of their own, (2) a photo-op with the TNA star (on their phone or camera), or (3) a Combo Ticket which is good for both an autographed 8×10 photo and a photo-op with the wrestling star.

The HARD TO KILL pay-per-view event and the SNAKE EYES Show both emanate from the Palms Casino Resort near the world-famous Strip in Las Vegas. Tickets are on-sale now at Ticketmaster.com.