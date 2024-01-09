Samoa Joe speaks on one of the greatest divides in gaming.

The AEW world champion took to social media to comment on Sony’s Playstation system and Microsoft’s Xbox system, two consoles that have been at odds with one another for over two decades. The King of Television doesn’t understand the divide, citing that both just extort money from its fanbases each night.

Whenever I see Xbox vs Playstation talk. I just sit back and shake my head at people arguing over who gets to extort them for money every month. If only Blockbuster and Hollywood Video could have got their feud right, they might still be around.

Sounds like Joe might be a PC guy, or he’s just having some fun as his run in professional wrestling has made him a world champion once again. Check out his post below.