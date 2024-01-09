WWE returns to the Moda Center in Portland, OR. this evening for this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW.

In addition to the complete spoiler match and segment listing for tonight’s WWE RAW, featured below are some more backstage notes and spoilers for the show.

In addition to the advertised matches and segments for tonight’s three-hour WWE on USA Network program, Fightful Select is reporting the following items are scheduled for the show:

– Javier Bernal vs. Bronson Reed is set for a match on the Main Event taping

– Duke Hudson vs. Myles Borne is set for a match on the Main Event taping

– Chad Patton is set for the ref assignment in the main event between Cody Rhodes and Shinsuke Nakamura

– CM Punk isn’t listed on internally on the rundown, but is planned for the show.

– Johnny Gargano, Damian Priest, Dominik, Akira Tozawa, Valhalla and Otis are all set for the show.

– The main event is scheduled for three segments, plus an additional one pre-match

– The women’s title match is scheduled for two segments.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE Monday Night RAW results coverage from Portland, OR.