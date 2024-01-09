WWE returns to the Moda Center in Portland, OR. this evening for this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW.

In addition to the advertised matches and segments for tonight’s three-hour WWE on USA Network program, Fightful Select is reporting the following items are scheduled for the show:

– Drew McIntyre promo

– Tommaso Ciampa vs. Finn Balor

– Kofi Kingston vs. Ludwig Kaiser

– Nia Jax in ring interview with Michael Cole

– Women’s Tag Title match: Chelsea Green & Piper vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

– The Miz vs. JD McDonagh

– Seth Rollins promo

– Otis vs. Ivar

– Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

