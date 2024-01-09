WWE returns to the Moda Center in Portland, OR. this evening for this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW.
In addition to the advertised matches and segments for tonight’s three-hour WWE on USA Network program, Fightful Select is reporting the following items are scheduled for the show:
– Drew McIntyre promo
– Tommaso Ciampa vs. Finn Balor
– Kofi Kingston vs. Ludwig Kaiser
– Nia Jax in ring interview with Michael Cole
– Women’s Tag Title match: Chelsea Green & Piper vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter
– The Miz vs. JD McDonagh
– Seth Rollins promo
– Otis vs. Ivar
– Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE Monday Night RAW results coverage from Portland, OR.