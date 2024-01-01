Gisele Shaw is the first entrant announced for the Knockouts Ultimate X matchup at TNA Hard To Kill.

The event takes place on January 13th at the Palms Casino in Las Vegas and will be the first official event back under the TNA name. Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated on future entrants for the matchup.

BREAKING: "The Quintessential Diva" @GiseleShaw08 is the first entrant in the Knockouts Ultimate X match at TNA #HardToKill on January 13 LIVE on PPV from the Palms in Las Vegas. Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/xnu2ERswem pic.twitter.com/blkTPpWByN — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 1, 2024

Here is the updated card for the show:

-Impact World Champion Alex Shelley defends against Moose

-Knockouts Champion Trinity defends against Jordynne Grace

-X-Division Champion Chris Sabin defends against KUSHIDA and El Hijo del Vikingo in a three-way match

-Knockouts Ultimate X match (Gisele Shaw & More TBD)

-PCO vs. Dirty Dango

-TNA Tag Team Champions ABC defend against The Grizzled Young Veterans & The Rascalz

-Rich Swann vs. Steve Maclin – Pre-Show

-Eric Young & Frankie Kazarian vs. Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards (w/ Alisha Edwards) – Pre-Show

-Digital Media Champion Tommy Dreamer defends against Crazzy Steve – Pre-Show