Samoa Joe opens up about winning the AEW world championship.

The King of Television won the title from MJF at this past Saturday’s Worlds End pay-per-view, where he choked the Salt of the Earth out. At the Worlds End media scrum Joe admitted that he was looking forward to this era and states that AEW will continue to keep its focus on the in-ring action.

Honestly, the precedent is quite simple. What we do in the ring is the focus of what we put out in front of the fans. Our in-ring talent, what our athletes are able to accomplish inside the squared circle, it’s going to become more of a focus, especially under my reign. We’re going to do things head up and in your face in front of the people. I’m looking forward to this new era. I think in the world of wrestling, there is always controversies, there is always things swirling about, and it’s those people who persevere through it and ensure the fans get the best show for what they came to see. That’s what I’m here to ensure.

Elsewhere in the scrum, Joe addresses potential challengers to his world title and how important the win means for his career. You can read about that here.

