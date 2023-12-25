The first look at the new “Ricky Stanicky” movie has arrived.

Prime Video has released a teaser video for new movies and original programming coming to the service in the new year of 2024.

Among the movies included in the feature is a special first look at Ricky Stanicky starring John Cena and co-starring Zac Efron, who is currently starring in “The Iron Claw” film on the legendary Von Erich family.

Ricky Stanicky is scheduled to be released on March 7, 2024.

Also featured is the remake of “Roadhouse,” the original of which starred Patrick Swayze and featured late pro wrestling legend Terry Funk.