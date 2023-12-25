There will be some pro wrestling personalities on a New Year’s special on FOX News.

This weekend, FOX News released an announcement regarding a New Year’s Eve special hosted by pro wrestling veteran Tyrus (a.k.a. Brodus Clasy).

Among those scheduled to appear on the special airing at 11pm, is WWE Hall of Fame legend and current AEW performer “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair.

Featured below is the announcement that was sent out today.