WWE is slated to resume live event touring starting on July 16th.

WWE will be holding Supershows, which are houses shows with both Raw and SmackDown crews, in addition to television and pay-per-view events.

For live events on August 7th in Fort Myers, FL and August 8th in Gainesville, FL, the top match advertised is Drew McIntyre & Kofi Kingston vs. Bobby Lashley & MVP.

McIntyre just finished up a program with Lashley for the WWE Title. Now, Lashley is in a feud with Kingston as Lashley will defend the strap against the longtime WWE star at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view event on Sunday, July 18, 2021 from Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena.