AEW has announced on tonight’s New Year’s Smash that top company superstar Britt Baker will be taking on the former NWA women’s champion Thunder Rosa at the February 3rd Beach Break special. The bout was made after Rosa released a video promo during Baker’s Waiting Room Segment.

IT'S OFFICIAL (maybe not in the mind of Britt Baker though)

Feb 3rd at BEACH BREAK!

It's @thunderrosa22 vs. Dr. @RealBrittBaker D.M.D

This bout was originally scheduled to take place this evening, but Rosa was pulled due to COVID-19 safety protocols. Check out our full coverage of tonight’s New Year’s Smash here.