Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT saw Pinnacle leader MJF take some shots at the fans in Cincinnati, which eventually led to hometown hero Brian Pillman Jr. coming out for a confrontation that later led to a brawl involving Griff Garrison and Wardlow.
Later backstage Pillman Jr. alerted Alex Marvez that he went to Tony Khan and demanded a matchup with MJF, which the company president granted for the September 22nd Dynamite Grand Slam from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens New York.
After @The_MJF's attack on the #VarsityBlonds tonight, @FlyinBrianJr went to #AEW GM @TonyKhan to challenge MJF to a match on #AEWDynamite at Arthur Ashe Stadium Sept. 22 + Pillman faces @PlatinumMax this Friday on #AEWRampage
Tune in NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/jWueNlMIku
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 9, 2021
This is the first matchup announced for the major show.