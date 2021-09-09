Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT saw Pinnacle leader MJF take some shots at the fans in Cincinnati, which eventually led to hometown hero Brian Pillman Jr. coming out for a confrontation that later led to a brawl involving Griff Garrison and Wardlow.

Later backstage Pillman Jr. alerted Alex Marvez that he went to Tony Khan and demanded a matchup with MJF, which the company president granted for the September 22nd Dynamite Grand Slam from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens New York.

This is the first matchup announced for the major show.