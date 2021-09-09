Prior to AEW Dynamite going live on TNT the promotion taped some content for their Dark and Dark: Elevation program, which saw President Tony Khan offer indie sensation Lee Moriarty a contract with the company. You can see it go down below courtesy of Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp.

Tony Khan offers Lee Moriarty an AEW contract!! pic.twitter.com/KGpFDsxz2H — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) September 9, 2021

Moriarty has been a staple in the independent scene, specifically GCW, as well as work in professional companies like Major League Wrestling.