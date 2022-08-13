A first-time-ever title match has been announced for Monday’s WWE RAW.

WWE announced during SmackDown that Monday’s RAW will see AJ Styles challenge WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, with the title on the line.

Lashley and Styles have worked several multi-man matches since 2019, against each other and on the same team, but this will be their first-ever singles match. The Styles vs. Lashley title match comes after AJ won the No DQ main event over The Miz on this week’s RAW, while Lashley retained over Ciampa earlier in the night. Lashley has been WWE United States Champion since defeating Theory at Money In the Bank on July 2.

Below is the updated line-up for Monday’s RAW from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC:

* WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley defends against AJ Styles

* Riddle returns for an exclusive interview on his status following SummerSlam altercation with Seth Rollins

* Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop in a first round match for the tournament to crown new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. The winners will go on to face Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai the following week

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on Monday’s RAW. Below is a promo for the episode:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.