AEW has revealed when the next quarterfinals matchup in the trios tournament will take place.

The promotion announced that the Death Triangle will be taking on Will Ospreay & Aussie Open at the August 24th episode of Dynamite, one week from this Wednesday. The Lucha Bros cut a promo on tonight’s Rampage hyping up the Death Triangle’s reunion, which you can see below.

The feud between #LuchaBrothers and #LaFaccionIngobernable is far from over; but now Penta+Fenix are focused on the #AEW World Trios Championship when PAC returns to reunite #DeathTriangle! #AEWRampage #QuakeByTheLake is on TNT! pic.twitter.com/NM1eotXxvE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 13, 2022

