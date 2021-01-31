FS1 aired a special edition of WWE Backstage on Saturday night to preview the Royal Rumble.

During it, WWE announced that Randy Orton would enter the Men’s Royal Rumble match at #1 while Edge would coming in at #2. These two stars had a program last year including a match at WrestleMania 36.

WWE Royal Rumble takes place on January 31, 2021 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Here are the updated entrants in the match:

Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Otis, The Miz, Jey Uso, Cesaro, Jeff Hardy, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, Shinsuke Nakamura, Big E, John Morrison, Sheamus, Mustafa Ali, Edge, King Corbin, Dominik Mysterio, Rey Mysterio, Braun Strowman, 9 mystery entrants