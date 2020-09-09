– This week’s WWE RAW episode opened up with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre interrupting an in-ring promo from Randy Orton, who he will defend against at WWE Clash of Champions on September 27. The last time we saw McIntyre he was leaving the arena in an ambulance after taking three punt kicks from Orton, but now McIntyre returned to RAW by driving an ambulance into The ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, interrupting Orton while he spoke.

As seen below, WWE has just released exclusive footage of McIntyre driving the ambulance into the arena. Drew then hit the ring and took Orton out with a Claymore Kick before leaving. McIntyre would go on to attack Orton two more times during RAW, until Orton was the one taken away in an ambulance this time.

– WWE has revived the Southpaw Regional Wrestling parody brand for the popular WWE SuperCard mobile game.

The new Lethal Leap Year II update for SuperCard Season 6 includes 10 new SRW cards, featuring Lance Catamaran (John Cena) and his co-host Chet Chetterfield (Fandango), among other characters.

Below is the full SRW – SuperCard announcement from WWE, along with a video from Xavier Woods’ UpUpDownDown channel:

Southpaw Regional Wrestling comes to WWE SuperCard for Lethal Leap Year II Alongside the tapes of Southpaw Regional Wrestling, a dusty binder filled with trading cards featuring the grapplers previously lost to time was unearthed. Thanks to the marvels of modern technology, these cards are now available to jump into the ring and battle in WWE SuperCard! The Lethal Leap Year II event is taking place now in the free-to-play card battling mobile game, allowing players to collect and fight with Southpaw Regional Wrestling’s biggest stars. Lethal Leap Year II brings the following to WWE SuperCard: -Ten all-new cards, featuring the likes of the velvety-voiced Lance Catamaran and his co-host Chet Chetterfield, the nefarious Mr. Mackelroy, used-car salesman Malibu Al, evil Frenchman Rene Beret and more! All Southpaw cards start at the Elemental tier. -Super Pass, a new feature to SuperCard. Players will be given a set of objectives that gets more challenging along the way and will be able to earn collectibles for completing them. Super Pass collectibles can be exchanged for Southpaw cards in the in-game store, as well as credits and card packs! The more goals you complete, the bigger the prize. -Themed card packs give players a chance to get Southpaw cards in the store. -A Southpaw card back will be available through the Daily Login feature. Put down that remote, pick up your mobile device and jump in the ring for Lethal Leap Year II in WWE SuperCard today! WWE SuperCard, which is developed by Cat Daddy Games in conjunction with Visual Concepts, is available now to download free of charge on the App Store for iOS devices, as well as the Google Play Store and Amazon Appstore for Android devices.

