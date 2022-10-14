Sad news this morning.

According to Tokyo Sports, former NJPW star Katsuya Kitamura has passed away. He was only 36. The report states that Kitamura felt something wrong with his physical condition on October 12th and called an ambulance, which took him to the hospital. Unfortunately, his condition suddenly changed for the worse shortly after that.

Kitamura made his debut in NJPW in 2016 and was seen as a top prospect. He won the Young Lions Cup in 2017 and was set for a marquee matchup with Manabu Nakaniashi in the spring of 2018 but he suffered a cerebral concussion and was not able to compete. His last match would happen around that time, then he left the company in 2019.

