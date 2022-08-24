Former NWA President Howard Brody passed away earlier today.

Brody recently underwent a quadruple bypass surgery and caught an infection during the aftermath of the surgery, according to PWInsider. It was noted last week how Brody was said to be in rough shape following the surgery.

Brody worked as the NWA President from 1996-2001, and promoted pro wrestling in the United States and overseas with his Ring Warriors promotion. He was the first promoter to bring wrestling to China in 2003 with the MACW group, and was among the first promoters to bring ECW to Florida when the company began to expand. He also worked with Wild Women of Wrestling, Herb Abrams’ UWF, NJPW, SMW, and others. Brody later served as the point person for the sale of the Puerto Rico-based WWC library to WWE.

Brody’s storied career included writing stints for WWF Magazine and Gold Belt Wrestling Magazine. He wrote his “Swimming With Piranhas: Surviving The Politics of Professional Wrestling” book in 2009, and co-authored the “Reflections of an American Dream” autobiography for WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes in 2005.

Brody can be seen in the photo above, pictured in the middle, with Jim Cornette and Dennis Coralluzzo on WWE RAW in 1998.

