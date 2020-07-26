Former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Appears At GCW Homecoming Event

Last night, Game Changer Wrestling invaded the Garden Pier in Atlantic City New Jersey for their Homecoming Event, which featured a debuting ACH. Towards the end of the show, another NXT alumni would make a surprise appearance.
Former NXT cruiserweight champion Lio Rush attacked Joey Janela to set up a match for today’s part 2 of homecoming from the same venue. Janela and Rush have had a rivalry that spans back to their days in CZW.
My name is Lio Mother Fucking Rush… and I’m back! https://t.co/vO66Cng9t8 #GCWHomecoming #LioRush #Lio pic.twitter.com/mpavJhqMAP
— Lionel Green (@NotLioRush) July 26, 2020
SUNDAY 5PM EST#TheFinalMatch
JANELA
vs
LIO#GCWHomecoming Pt 2
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/WGT4zsilqT pic.twitter.com/eHOfDULLhE
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 26, 2020
Rush was released from WWE back in April due to cutbacks from COVID-19. He publicly stated on several occasions that he’s considered retiring from the sport of pro-wrestling before teasing a potential last match.
Will a showdown against Joey Janela be Rush’s swan song?
