Slammiversary Helps Boost IMPACT On AXS Television Ratings

Following last Saturday’s Slammiversary pay per view, IMPACT drew 163,000 viewers to their fallout show on AXS television this past Tuesday. This number is up 11,000 from the previous week, and 18,000 from two weeks ago. They scored a 0.05 in the 18-49 demographic, and are the network’s most popular program by a wide margin.
While these numbers pale in comparison to AEW or NXT on Wednesday nights, the hype coming out of Slammiversary has certainly helped IMPACT improve their television numbers. The show also saw a returning Motor City Machine Guns defeat The North to become new IMPACT tag team champions, and ending the Canadian duo’s 377 day reign. It also featured EC3 getting physical for the first time in an IMPACT ring, as well as segments with The Good Brothers, Heath Slater, and Eric Young, who seems to be the first challenger for new champion Eddie Edwards.
