Mark Henry Comments On Adam Cole and Pat McAfee Incident: “This Is Not A Work”

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry spoke about the recent Adam Cole and Pat McAfee incident, which saw the Undisputed Era leader storm out of McAfee’s show after shouting a ton of F-bombs due to McAfee calling him small. Many speculated that the event was staged, but the World’s Strongest Man thinks differently.

If you called Dusty Rhodes fat he would assassinate your career, you couldn’t work at a bingo hall in Poughkeepsie when he got through browbeating you. Pat McAfee has those kinds of abilities. He’ll do it, sleight of tongue, if you will. He’s slick,” Henry began. “You can’t just go on with somebody that can really go verbally and not expect for what happened to happen. Pat started pushing his buttons. Adam Cole was the heel because he started it, and I love Adam Cole. He was the one that said, ‘of all people to try to poke somebody. You were a punter.’ He was the one that stabbed first. So he’s the heel. Usually the best things come from reality and I think if it’s not, it will be. It should be. But, I don’t think it is. This is not a work, this is real shit that’s going to have to be turned into business because it’s too good not to.

You can listen to Henry’s full comments below. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)