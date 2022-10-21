WWE is reportedly considering new hires for members of Bray Wyatt’s crew.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that WWE is looking at possibly signing The Righteous to work as members of Wyatt’s crew.

We noted before how Vincent and Dutch of The Righteous were backstage for the recent WWE RAW season premiere in Brooklyn, which was the post-Extreme Rules show with the DX 25th Anniversary celebration. Vincent recently finished up with Impact Wrestling. Vincent and Dutch previously held the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles with Bateman on one occassion.

Wyatt’s big return at Extreme Rules featured various wrestlers standing in as Huskus The Pig, The Fiend, Ramblin’ Rabbit, Mercy The Buzzard, and Sister Abigail, but those wrestlers are not necessarily the ones that will portray those characters moving forward.

There’s no word yet on who Vincent and Dutch might play in Wyatt’s Family, or when they could be hired, but we will keep you updated.

Not a bad way to spend my 40th birthday. @Windham6 new mask & funhouse masks/ costumes created by my amazing crew @Callosumstudios. pic.twitter.com/msongoTVYf — Jason Baker (@bakingjason) October 9, 2022

