Former TNA star Anthony Mayweather (Crimson) was recently arrested.

Crimson was arrested on Wednesday, March 8 in Montgomery County Tennessee, and charged with violating an active order of protection, according to ClarksvilleToday.com. It was also mentioned that Crimson was charged with contempt.

Police conducted a welfare check on February 24, and it was found that Crimson had made several calls to the phone belonging to his juvenile son, and he sent several messages to his wife, Heather Mayweather, even while police officers were present.

A warrant was then issued for Crimson’s arrest, and he was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on March 8, with a bond of $1,000. Jail records show that he bonded out the next day.

Crimson was previously arrested in April 2016 after headbutting his wife outside of a hotel in Nashville. When police were called to the scene, Crimson’s wife claimed she fell down, but they were both arrested – Crimson for domestic assault, and Heather for public intoxication.

Crimson was signed by TNA in late 2010, billed as The Amazing Red’s younger brother. His first year included a 470-day undefeated streak. He ended up going to OVW to work on his skills in 2012, and was released by Impact on July 3, 2013 due to budget cuts. Crimson later made several Impact appearances in 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020. His last Impact match came on the June 13, 2020 Xplosion episode, teaming with Jax Dane for a loss to Ethan Page and current Impact World Champion Josh Alexander. Crimson began working semi-regularly with the NWA in March 2021, and briefly held the NWA National Heavyweight Title in the spring of 2022. His last NWA date came late last year.

You can see Crimson’s recent mugshot below:

