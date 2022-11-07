Earlier this year, Vince McMahon resigned as Chairman and CEO of WWE amidst misconduct allegations against him.

Dutch Mantell, a former WWE manager and seasoned wrestler, discussed the changes on Sportskeeda’s Smack Talk podcast. He indicated that he didn’t think McMahon cared by the end of his tenure as Chairman.

“He [Triple H] took his time and turned it around. Now it has so much positivity to it. And it just took a guy who understood the wrestling business and storytelling because I don’t think Vince gave a cr*p. He was making his money, and he was, ‘Hey, I’m on rest; you guys figure it out.’” “It’s like an author writing the same books, and after a while, he’s like, ‘Hell, I can’t just write no more. I don’t even have the enthusiasm, the desire, I don’t have the drive to write this stuff anymore, help me out.’ And when they helped him out, he’s like, ‘I don’t like this sh*t; get out of here,’”

H/t to Sportskeeda