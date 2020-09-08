Former WWE Divas Champion Eve Torres-Gracie recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Eve noted on Instagram last night that her husband, MMA veteran Rener Gracie, tested positive for the coronavirus last Wednesday as they began a family vacation in Utah. The family immediately returned home and now Eve has tested positive, and they believe their 2 year old son has also the virus.

She wrote on Instagram, “I debated sharing this, as it still feels raw and personal right now, but I’ve always believed in sharing both the good and the tough with our community. My husband, Rener, tested positive for COVID last Wednesday in the beginning of our vacation in Utah with my family. We all returned home immediately. I have now tested positive, and my 2 year old, Renson, has had a fever, who we also assume to be positive. We have a great support system and a great vitamin/ supplement regimen, and we know many of you may have already battled with this virus and all the weight that comes with it. We welcome your positive thoughts for us and my family as we are hoping to be on the other side of this soon. [heart emoji]”

Eve signed with WWE in 2007 and parted ways with the company in 2013. She has worked as a WWE Ambassador in recent years. You can see her full Instagram post below:

