Former WWE Superstar Maven has been announced for GCW Homecoming.

GCW announced today that Maven will officiate Matt Cardon and Chelsea Green’s wedding vow renewal ceremony on Night Two of the big event.

Cardona announced back in June that he and Green would be renewing their vows at Homecoming, writing on Twitter, “I was injured at a @GCWrestling_ show. @Lauderdale11 didn’t offer to pay for my surgery/rehab. He then wanted to unbook me from Homecoming…the show that I MADE FAMOUS! In lieu of suing GCW, we agreed that @ImChelseaGreen & I WILL be booked & inviting you all to our vow renewal!”

Cardona suffered a torn biceps while facing Blake Christian at GCW Downward Spiral on May 28. He underwent surgery on June 7, and was told he’d be out of action for 5 months, but has targeted September for a ring return.

GCW Homecoming will take place on Saturday, August 13 and Sunday, August 14 from the Carousel Room at the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, NJ. The event will air live on FITE TV.

Below are the current line-ups for GCW Homecoming, along with Cardona’s tweet on Maven:

GCW HOMECOMING NIGHT 1, AUGUST 13:

GCW World Title Match

Effy vs. Jon Moxley (c)

GCW Ultraviolent Title Match

Rina Yamashita vs. Alex Colon (c)

The Briscoes vs. Los Macizos

Matt Tremont vs. John Wayne Murdoch

Nick Wayne vs. Starboy Charlie

GCW HOMECOMING NIGHT 2, AUGUST 14:

Mike Bailey vs. Joe Lando

Rina Yamashita vs. Sawyer Wreck

Cole Radrick vs. Charli Evans

Maki Itoh vs. Dark Shiek

Maven officiates wedding vow renewal ceremony for Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green

