AEW has announced four matchups for this Monday’s edition of Dark Elevation, which will feature former world champion and top superstar Jon Moxley in action ahead of his high-stakes showdown with NJPW superstar Yuji Nagata on Wednesday’s Dynamite. Check out the matchups below.
-Jon Moxley versus Danny Limelight
-Madi Wrenkowski versus Tay Conti
-Jurassic Express versus Chaos Project
-Isiah Kassidy versus Alex Reynolds
