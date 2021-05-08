AEW has announced four matchups for this Monday’s edition of Dark Elevation, which will feature former world champion and top superstar Jon Moxley in action ahead of his high-stakes showdown with NJPW superstar Yuji Nagata on Wednesday’s Dynamite. Check out the matchups below.

-Jon Moxley versus Danny Limelight

-Madi Wrenkowski versus Tay Conti

-Jurassic Express versus Chaos Project

-Isiah Kassidy versus Alex Reynolds