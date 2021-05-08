Former WWE champion The Miz recently spoke with TMZ Sports where the A-Lister was asked about possibly playing the role of Johnny Cage in the Mortal Kombat franchise, a part that many fans believe the Miz could pull off. Hear what he had to say below.

Says he would give everything he could to please fans of the franchise:

Honestly, if I have a shot at it I would definitely want to make sure that I give everything that I possibly can to make sure that not only the production company, the director are happy with the character that I get, but also that the fans because they’re the ones that are so adamant about Johnny Cage being in the movie.

Recalls playing the original game on Sega genesis:

I remember playing this game when I was a kid. Sega Genesis. I would never play Super Nintendo because it didn’t have the blood. but I always played the Sega Genesis version and I remember playing as Johnny Cage, and to see this kind of all happen, it would be like a dream come true.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)