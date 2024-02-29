AEW has announced four matchups for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which will be the final Rampage ahead of this Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view. Check out the card below.

-Claudio Castagnoli vs. Rugido

-Riho vs. Trish Adora

-Magnus vs. Matt Sydal, winner gets added to All-Star Scramble at Revolution

-Lance Archer & The Righteous in action