AEW has announced four matchups for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which will be the final Rampage ahead of this Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view. Check out the card below.
-Claudio Castagnoli vs. Rugido
-Riho vs. Trish Adora
-Magnus vs. Matt Sydal, winner gets added to All-Star Scramble at Revolution
-Lance Archer & The Righteous in action
