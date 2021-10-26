It has been announced that Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea will set sail once again in 2022.

This will be the fourth edition of the cruise, which always features a combination of events, including matches, live music, meet-and-greets, podcast recordings, and a number of other pro-wrestling shenanigans. There have even been tapings of AEW Dynamite in the past, one which saw Kenny Omega and Hangman Page defeat SCU to become the new AEW tag team champions.

The pre-sale for the fourth edition, entitled “Four Leaf Clover,” can be found here. Pre-sale purchases gives fans a few extra perks like a professional photo with Chris Jericho and a commemorative flag.

The Triple Whammy cruise featured top talents from across the world like Chris Jericho, Britt Baker, Orange Cassidy, Kurt Angle, Will Ospreay, and more.