The fourth entrant in the Knockouts Ultimate X match at TNA Hard To Kill 2024 is set.

On Thursday, TNA Wrestling announced via social media that Tasha Steelz is the fourth official entrant in the Knockouts Ultimate X match at the first pay-per-view to return under the TNA Wrestling promotional banner.

Previously announced as the first three entrants in the bout were Jody Threat, Gisele Shaw and Xia Brookside.

TNA Hard To Kill is scheduled to take place at The Palms in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, January 13, 2024.

