Jade Cargill is coming.

Ahead of her highly-anticipated WWE debut, former AEW TBS Women’s Champion Jade Cargill has been featured in some new training footage that has been shared online.

WWE women’s legend Natalya shared footage of Cargill training for her debut in the company later this year.

She has appeared in segments with Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Triple H, and Shawn Michaels on RAW, NXT, SmackDown, and even the WWE Fastlane premium live event in 2023.

In the new footage shared by Nattie, several wrestlers are shown working in The Dungeon 2.0 with herself and TJ Wilson in Florida.

Check out the video below.