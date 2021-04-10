AEW star Frankie Kazarian was a recent guest on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including how he feels about Scorpio Sky as a performer and naming fellow SCU member Christopher Daniels as one of the best wrestlers he’s ever worked with. Highlights are below.

Says he loved facing Daniels as an opponent but prefers him as a partner:

“Chris Daniels and I certainly have been opponents dozens of times, more than that, probably. It’s just been so long since we were opposition because we’ve just been a tag team or a faction for so many years. Honestly, it would be strange to stand across from him in the ring. He’s one of the best wrestlers I’ve ever been in the ring with, so any time I get an opportunity to wrestle somebody that talented, I’ll take it. But honest to god, at this point, it would be almost surreal to wrestle against him, instead of with him. But if that’s something down the pipeline, that I have to do, then so be it. At this point, I see Chris Daniels as an ally and not an opponent. But I think if everybody could bring out the best of Chris Daniels, it’s me. I think I know him as good, if not better than any other person in the business. And let’s put it this way, anybody that gets the opportunity to wrestle Christopher Daniels comes out a better professional wrestler because of it.”

How Scorpio Sky has all the tools:

“Sky’s got all the tools, man. I saw something special in Sky back in 2005 in PWG, and I actually specifically asked to do something with him. When we had the opportunity to add a third guy to our team in 2017, Sky was the first guy we could think of. Because he’s one of those guys that, he looked like a million bucks, he could work, he could talk, he had all the tools, but just never caught that break. Timing is everything, and sometimes certain guys just don’t get that break, and he was one of those guys. So when he came in, like I said, he had all the tools and the fundamentals. If anything we’ve stressed to Sky, I think he’s learned a lot of how to do business behind the scenes from Chris and I. I think I can safely say we’ve helped him out with a lot of the business end of pro wrestling. Because the guy, inside the ring, there’s nothing I’m going to teach him. He’s great, but I think he’s learned a lot on how to conduct himself as a pro wrestler, and he’s just grown by leaps and bounds.”

Full interview can be found below. (H/T and transcribed by WrestleZone)