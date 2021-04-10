According to Fightful Select, as of this past Thursday WWE was planning on using this year’s Hall of Fame inductees (both the 2020 and 2021 class) in some capacity for WrestleMania weekend despite the circumstances around COVID.

The report mentions that WWE is hoping to have as many in Tampa as possible, even though a good portion of them returned home after the filming of the Hall of Fame ceremony that took place last week. There is always the option to have the inductees do something virtually in case they are unavailable for travel.

The 2020 and 2021 classes include the Bella Twins, Eric Bischoff, The NWO, Rob Van Dam, Molly Holly, Kane, and many others.

