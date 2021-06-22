During a recent interview with Sportskeeda NXT star Frankie Monet (fka Taya Valkyrie) spoke about a potential on-screen pairing with her husband, fellow WWE talent John Morrison. Monet states that while she wouldn’t mind reuniting with Johnny Drip Drip down the line she still wants to show the WWE Universe who she is on her own. Highlights from the interview are below.

How John Morrison came up with the Johnny Drip Drip persona out of his love for hip-hop:

“We were all driving in a car, Me, John, Tessa (Blanchard), and Keira (Hogan) after a taping to go and eat dinner. At this, you know, 24 hour diner. Something ridiculous in New York. And we were playing Cardi B in the car and we’re all delusional from lack of sleep and all this kind of stuff and being super hungry. And John, I don’t know if anyone knows this, but John likes to rap (laughs). He started rapping to Cardi B. And it was within that car ride that Johnny Drip Drip was born. I don’t even remember who it was that said like, ‘Oh my God, Johnny Drip Drip!’ But like, it just became a thing. And then if you look at the first music video that Miz and him did right after COVID had started, for that WrestleMania last year, that was the introduction to the WWE universe, to who Johnny Drip Drip was.”

Says she would not mind a pairing with Morrison but wants to show the WWE Universe what she can do on her own:

“I think that we have unconditional chemistry that can not be denied on screen, in the ring, you know? But I want to make a point of having the WWE Universe learn who I am on my own as well. So I think that this time in NXT for me is very important. I’m being reintroduced to some fans who’ve never heard of me. And I just think it’s important that they get to know who I am on my own, first. So eventually, absolutely. I can’t wait for Franky Drip Drip (laughs), but I’m also just really excited to find my way and have everyone know who I am and what I bring to the table on my own as well.”