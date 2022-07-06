NJPW star Fred Rossser was a guest on episode nine of Comedy Store Wrestling, where Rosser spoke in-depth about a number of different topics, including his thoughts on becoming the second-ever NJPW STRONG Openweight champion, his first major title in his career. That and more from Rosser’s interview can be found in the highlights below.

On winning the title:

September 11th, 2022 will be 20 years I’ve been wrestling and time is not on our side man so, this is my first major championship so it’s very near and dear to me. Like STRONG, New Japan is sacred to me and when something is sacred to you, you treat it differently.

How Tom Lawlor was a great champion before him, but he looks forward to continuing the belt’s legacyL

Well [Tom] Lawlor was a great champion. I just hope I can be as good of a champion as he was, you know? So, yeah, I’m open to all competitors. I just wanna do well… open challenge, who knows? But I’m my own worst critic. I just wanna be able to deliver good matches. Good, good matches. I have — I wanna do 30 years so I have maybe another ten years left. But I don’t wanna limit myself but, yeah, I just wanna have good matches. I just wanna be able to hang with guys in New Japan and beyond because I just wasn’t given that chance when I was in WWE to really be a main-event player, you know what I mean? So I just wanna be able to have bangers with everyone.

