NJPW recently spoke with star Fred Rosser (fka Darren Young in WWE) about all things pro-wrestling, including what it means for him to be the first openly gay talent for the promotion and how he would only ever do a deathmatch against Jon Moxley. Highlights from the interview are below.

Talks being the first openly gay wrestler to be signed by NJPW:

Yeah. You know, all I want in the end is for people to see me in the ring, on TV, social media or wherever and say ‘if he can do it, then so can I’. Being who you are is important, and that means being all kinds of sizes and shapes. And identify with me as me. There are all sorts of people in the (LGBTQ+) community, feminine to masculine to everything in between. I don’t need to deepen my voice to pass myself off as more masculine, even if I was a big fan of Shane Douglas growing up. Do Japanese fans get that reference? (laughs). The point is I don’t need to be someone I’m not. I just have to be me. The fans didn’t vote me and Tom Lawlor as STRONG match of the year because I’m gay, I got it because I’m good and so is he.

On deathmatches and how he would only do one with Jon Moxley: